HEADS UP: Portion of Killian Rd. over I-77 to be closed for 6 weeks

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of Killian Road over I-77 in Richland Co. will be closed for more than a month, beginning June 10.
The portion of roadway will be Killian Road westbound and is closing for six weeks to improve the bridge over I-77, SCDOT says. All on-ramps and off-ramps to I-77 at this interchange will remain open during construction.
Each stage will last approximately three weeks, with the entire project is estimated to take approximately six weeks, barring delays due to weather or other circumstances. Work will be done around the clock to lessen the impact to motorists as much as possible.
Here's what you need to know:
- The contractor's work to repair to the bridge deck over I-77 requires two stages.
- Beginning the night of June 10, the right lane of westbound Killian Road will be closed starting at Killian Crossing and ending beyond the overpass of I-77. Upon completion of the right lane of the bridge, traffic will be shifted onto the new lane and the left lane will then be closed to traffic to continue the final stage of the bridge deck repairs.
- Motorists should watch signs for construction information and are encouraged to avoid the area by taking alternate routes if possible during construction. Please use caution in the work zone. "Let 'em Work. Let 'em Live."
- This project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year Strategic Plan to rehabilitate and improve structurally deficient bridges across South Carolina.
