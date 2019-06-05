First Alert Forecast: Tracking more scattered showers and storms!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your fingers crossed! We have more showers and storms in your First Alert Forecast over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking more showers and storms straight into your weekend.
· On Thursday, we’ll see low clouds and fog to start. Then, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms could develop (40% chance). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
· We’re expecting scattered rain and storms for your Friday (50%). Highs in the 80s.
· Rain/storm chances will continue through your weekend into early next week. Showers and storms will be scattered. The rain could be heavy at times.
· High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
With an upper-level low to our west and an area of high pressure to our east, we’ll see plenty of moisture in the Midlands. And when you add the daytime, isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible here and there across the Midlands.
So, as we move through your Thursday, expect low clouds and fog to start. Then, we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Rain chances will be pretty healthy for your Friday. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Your weekend features even higher chances for rain and storms. Right now, rain chances are around 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30-40%). Warm. Low temperatures in the 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
