Emanuel AME announces list of events to mark 4th anniversary of church shooting

The family of the late Susie Jackson will hold a 10 a.m. press conference at the corners of Calhoun and Alexander streets to reveal plans for the Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden. Immediately following, the family will unveil the Susie Jackson Way street sign at the corners of Chapel and Alexander Streets and will launch the fundraising campaign for the design and construction of the garden. The site will highlight an area formerly referred to as Cedar Court, a shortcut Jackson took to get to Buist Elementary School and Mother Emanuel AME Church. It will also create a public green space for neighborhood residents and library customers while honoring Jackson's love for gardening. The park will be paid for by fundraising efforts led by the Jackson family, the Charleston Parks Conservancy, the Mazyck-Wraggborough Neighborhood Association and others.