Date away! SC ranked among the states where you’re least likely to get ‘catfished’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report from HighSpeedInternet.com revealed the states where you are most likely and least likely to fall victim to a catfishing scam.
South Carolina is ranked sixth for the least catfishing scams per capita.
Catfishing is when a scammer creates a fake online profile to target potential victims they find on social media or dating apps. The scammer will feign romantic interest to develop an online relationship and gain their victim’s trust - then they ask for money or other information.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) there are as many as one in seven online fraudulent dating profiles.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that there were more than 50 percent more catfishing victims last year than there were three years ago. A total of $323,952,461 was lost to catfish scams in 2018. HighSpeedInternet.com used FBI data to research and rank states with the most and fewest catfish scams per capita in 2019.
Within its report it found that Alaska is where most victims of catfishing were found and Illinois is where the least amount of victims were found. California had the most victims in any state, at 2,105 in one year and Vermont had the lowest number of victims in any state, with only 25 in one year.
Findings from the report also revealed that the state with the highest average cost per crime was North Carolina, with $47,886 per crime and the state with the lowest average cost per crime was South Dakota, with $3,281 per crime.
HighSpeedInternet.com provided the following tips to help people not only protect their hearts but their wallets from internet scammers:
- Keep conversations in an online dating app for as long as possible. Once you take conversations to text or social media, you give a potential scammer more of your personal information to work with.
- Be wary of anyone who asks you for information that could be used in identity theft. This includes the obvious types of data, like bank information, but it also includes answers to questions that could be used to verify your identity like the name of your childhood pet or your mother’s maiden name.
- Don’t send money to someone you haven’t met in person. Never. Even if you’ve been in an online relationship with this person for years, don’t trust them with your money.
- Trust your gut instinct. If something seems strange, or too good to be true, cut off communication. You’re probably talking to a catfish.
