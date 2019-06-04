SLED to investigate after shots fired at deputies; one in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Darlington County deputies just before midnight Monday.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Dodge dealership on E. Bobo Newsom Highway for an alarm call.
Along with officers from the Hartsville Police Department, deputies came across several people who fired shots at them, the release states.
One suspect, who deputies say is not from the area, was captured with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Kilgo with the DCSO identified the suspect as Robert Eugene Hendricks.
According to the release, the other suspects are believed to have left the area surrounding the dealership.
For a time, Highway 151 was shutdown as deputies searched for the suspects.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate.
The incident in Darlington County was the 25th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the first this year involving either the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office or the Hartsville Police Department.
In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and none involved the Hartsville Police Department.
