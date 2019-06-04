Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Orangeburg, Bamberg counties

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 4, 2019 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 1:43 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Orangeburg and Bamberg counties Tuesday afternoon.

The watch is expected to expire at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The watch was also issued for Allendale, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, and Jasper counties.

According to the First Alert Weather Team, the southern portion of the Midlands is under a slight severe storm risk as of Tuesday.

