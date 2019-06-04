Riverbanks Zoo and Garden closer to getting full funding

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is a step closer to getting full funding from Lexington County.
The Lexington County Council held a special called meeting at the County Administration Building tonight to go over the adoption of the annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Tonight was the second reading on the proposed budget which has drawn a lot of attention recently because of the council's original plan to drop funding for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden by as much as 60%. That would take their 1.2 million dollar contribution down to 500,000.
"That was before several of us had an opportunity to go to the zoo and see what it actually takes to run the zoo. Not to have a good time, not to go out there and take your family, wave flags and eat ice cream but to go behind the scenes to see what it costs to run the zoo. So that opened my eyes significantly. So I understand they need a little bit more money,” said Councilwoman Beth Carrigg.
After the original proposed cut, council members were saying they'd only cut the zoo's budget by 40% which would mean they'd give $750,000. Then this afternoon, that cut was dropped to 25% which would contribute $980,000. And within the same meeting today it changed again to granting the zoo's full request - of 1.2 million dollars.
Lochlan Wooten, the Chief Marketing Officer of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, tonight said, "We are pleased that Lexington County Council voted to continue to support Riverbanks Zoo and Garden as requested. We know that balancing the county budget is no small task and we are incredibly appreciative to each member of County Council for their thoughtful consideration and tireless efforts during this process. Taxpayer support is vital to Riverbanks' continued success as South Carolina's top tourist attraction, and we have been humbled by the outpouring of support from our community. We look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission as we contribute to the vibrancy and quality of life in our community."
Lexington County Council still has to vote a final time. That third reading of the budget is a week from tomorrow on June 11. If it goes through, it will be for the fiscal year of this July 1 to June 30 of 2020. Right now, the county council is having a conversation about putting the funding issue to the voters. That would be in the November 2020 election - if it happens.
