Riverbanks Zoo and Garden closer to getting full funding

Lochlan Wooten, the Chief Marketing Officer of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, tonight said, "We are pleased that Lexington County Council voted to continue to support Riverbanks Zoo and Garden as requested. We know that balancing the county budget is no small task and we are incredibly appreciative to each member of County Council for their thoughtful consideration and tireless efforts during this process. Taxpayer support is vital to Riverbanks' continued success as South Carolina's top tourist attraction, and we have been humbled by the outpouring of support from our community. We look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission as we contribute to the vibrancy and quality of life in our community."