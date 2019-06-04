Former SC circuit solicitor Dan Johnson could face federal sentencing Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson is expected to be sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.
In February, Johnson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges. According to officials, Johnson was accused using Bank of America credit cards intended for use on law enforcement-related expenses to pay for “travel, vacations, romantic liasons, medical expenses, and double-reimbursements for military training.”
Prosecutors say he spent more than $44,000 in taxpayer money and used it for personal expenses over the course of three years.
Prosecutors anticipate Johnson spending between 12 and 18 months in jail.
Tuesday's hearing begins at 2:30 p.m.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.