Former SC circuit solicitor Dan Johnson could face federal sentencing Tuesday

Former SC circuit solicitor Dan Johnson could face federal sentencing Tuesday
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 4, 2019 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:53 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson is expected to be sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

In February, Johnson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges. According to officials, Johnson was accused using Bank of America credit cards intended for use on law enforcement-related expenses to pay for “travel, vacations, romantic liasons, medical expenses, and double-reimbursements for military training.”

Prosecutors say he spent more than $44,000 in taxpayer money and used it for personal expenses over the course of three years.

[ MORE: Former SC solicitor Dan Johnson indicted on 36 additional federal charges ]

[ MORE: Former aide to SC Fifth Circuit Solicitor sentenced to probation ]

Prosecutors anticipate Johnson spending between 12 and 18 months in jail.

[ MORE: Did he and his staff waste your tax dollars on luxurious trips and beer? Embattled prosecutor says no. ]

Tuesday's hearing begins at 2:30 p.m.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.