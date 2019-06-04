First Alert Forecast: Our Days Of Hot/Dry Conditions Ending! Rain On The Way!

A Wet Pattern To Develop Late Today Through The Weekend!
High pressure is moving off our coast and it will start to send deep tropical moisture into the state as early as today and it will last for several days. In return, we’ll see a good chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some days will have more rain than others, as small disturbances will enhance afternoon rainfall. Not looking for any severe weather at the moment as the air is more tropical, therefore, we’ll more than likely see some heavy rainfall at times. And we can use the rain!
Daily high temperatures will be around 90 over the next several days. You can forget that dry feeling as you’ll feel the humidity big time as we move through the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Pattern change develops by today as we’ll start to see more moisture into the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
- Highs Near 90. Lows Near 70
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms (40% chance south of Orangeburg) Highs upper 80s
Tonight: Showers ending by late evening. Otherwise, Fair. Low Near 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more humid. 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
