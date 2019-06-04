First Alert Forecast: Our Days Of Hot/Dry Conditions Ending! Rain On The Way!

High pressure is moving off our coast and it will start to send deep tropical moisture into the state as early as today and it will last for several days. In return, we’ll see a good chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some days will have more rain than others, as small disturbances will enhance afternoon rainfall. Not looking for any severe weather at the moment as the air is more tropical, therefore, we’ll more than likely see some heavy rainfall at times. And we can use the rain!