Drugs, guns, and money seized from Holly Street residence in Winnsboro

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has seized drugs, guns, and money from a residence on the 300 block Holly Street in the Winnsboro area.
According to officials, more than 100 grams of cocaine base, 20 grams of cocaine, 7 ounces of marijuana, and quantities of morphine, amphetamines, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and methadone were seized. More than $16,000, three handguns, and an assault rifle outfitted with a scope, high capacity magazines, and a “bump stock” was seized as well.
Timothy Weldon, 31, was located inside of the residence upon execution of the search warrant. Weldon was arrested is facing charges for trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of oxycodone, possession of morphine, possession of methadone, possession of amphetamines, and possession of hydrocodone.
Tawanda Young, 35, was also located inside of the residence upon execution of the search warrant. Young was arrested and is facing charges for trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Weldon and Young were transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.
“I want to commend our narcotics investigators for the great work that they do. I also want to thank members of the community who let us know when they see activity that they think may be drug activity. We have been receiving complaints in this area about drugs and have been working hard to make strong cases. We appreciate the public’s patience as we build these cases. As you can see by these types of weapons that we have seized and taken off of the streets, these types of search warrants are very dangerous operations. I appreciate the dedication of our deputies to make Fairfield County a safer place for all of us,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.