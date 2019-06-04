Auditions for the next season of American Idol is coming to Columbia

By Kiana Miller | June 4, 2019 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 10:59 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Idol has announced the dates and cities for upcoming auditions for its 18th season and Columbia is on the list.

Open auditions for Columbia will be held Aug. 26. If you are unable to make open auditions in Columbia you can go to any one of the other cities holding auditions this summer. You can also submit an online audition on American Idol’s website. Other dates and cities included in the show’s search for the next singing superstar are:

New York, NY - July 23

Mobile, AL - August 20

Macon, GA - August 23

Tallahassee, FL - August 23

Santa Barbara, CA - August 23

Baton Rouge, LA - August 25

Columbia, SC - August 26

Las Vegas, NV - August 26

Waco, TX - August 27

Knoxville, TN - August 29

Salt Lake City, UT - August 29

Colorado Springs, CO - September 1

Raleigh, NC - September 1

Washington, D.C. - September 4

Wichita, KS - September 4

San Jose, CA - September 6

Pittsburgh, PA - September 7

Springfield, IL - September 7

Spokane, WA - September 8

Detroit, MI - September 10

