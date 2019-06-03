Which drinks are the most hydrating for your body?

Though water and sparkling water are still at the top of the hydration index, surprisingly, ORS drinks, milk and juice scored in the top spots as well. These drinks retained almost 50% of fluid in the body 2 hours after being consumed which is very high. ORS’ deliver fluid fast and high electrolyte content which keeps them in the body for a long amount of time which is great especially if you still plan to exercise outdoors when it’s extremely hot outside.