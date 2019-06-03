WATCH LIVE: Defense, prosecution to offer closing arguments in Day 14 of Timothy Jones, Jr. trial

On Friday, the defense rested its case after a week filled with testimony from 26 witnesses. Among those witnesses was Dr. Beverly Wood, the Chief of Psychiatry at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. During her testimony, she told jurors that she diagnosed Jones with schizoaffective disorder based on her interactions with him. Dr. Wood noted that she thought Jones was mentally ill and suffered from schizoaffective disorder in 2014 when investigators said he killed his children.