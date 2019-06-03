WATCH LIVE: Defense, prosecution to offer closing arguments in Day 14 of Timothy Jones, Jr. trial

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a South Carolina man who is accused of killing his five children.
Timothy Jones, Jr. faces five counts of murder after his five children were killed in 2014.
On Friday, the defense rested its case after a week filled with testimony from 26 witnesses. Among those witnesses was Dr. Beverly Wood, the Chief of Psychiatry at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. During her testimony, she told jurors that she diagnosed Jones with schizoaffective disorder based on her interactions with him. Dr. Wood noted that she thought Jones was mentally ill and suffered from schizoaffective disorder in 2014 when investigators said he killed his children.
A forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Julie Dorney, also took the witness stand on Friday. She also testified that she diagnosed Jones with schizoaffective disorder based on more than 18 hours of observation with Jones.
On Monday, the prosecution will have the chance to provide one final redirect, where the attorney can call one witness to the stand. Once that is complete, both sides will provide closing arguments before the judge provides the jury with instructions regarding deliberation.
Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. If convicted, Jones could face the death penalty.
