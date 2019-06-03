Two SC inmates found dead after drug use, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Police Services and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating two unrelated inmate deaths believed to be connected to drug use.
James Farrow, 46, was found unresponsive in a bathroom Sunday at Tyger River Correctional Institution and was pronounced dead on the scene. Ronnie Williams, 52, an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Sunday after his roommate alerted officers that he was unresponsive.
Autopsies are being performed to determine the causes of death of the two inmates. Inmates are being reminded of the consequences that can occur when taking or combining different drugs. SCDC will seek criminal charges against anyone caught bringing in contraband to an institution.
