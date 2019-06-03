Seventh Woods embraces second chance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Hammond School basketball star Seventh Woods says he wants to make the most of a second chance.
"Just feel like it was time. Feel like I wanted a fresh start with a fresh coach. My three years there didn't go as planned for me dealing with injuries and a lot of adversity. I just wanted a fresh start. Get comfortable somewhere else and try to make the most of my senior year."
Woods is transferring from the University of North Carolina to another school for his senior season. His three finalists are South Carolina, Michigan, and Gonzaga.
Woods was a YouTube sensation in high school because of his spectacular dunks.
He struggled with the Tar Heels because of injuries, their deep roster, and a loss of confidence. Seventh averaged less than two points per game during his three seasons in Chapel Hill. Woods is looking forward to starting over.
"I would say injuries held me back a lot that kind of dealt with my confidence. Just being hurt knowing that I wasn't a hundred percent. Just a lot of things, a lot of adversity, a lot of mental stuff. I feel like I needed a clean slate, just wanted a fresh start, rebuild everything. Rebuild confidence and start from ground zero."
Woods will have to sit out one year at his new school. He hopes to make his decision by next week.
