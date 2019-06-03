SC Trooper involved in Sunday night shooting released from hospital, charges forthcoming for suspect

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that the trooper involved in the June 2 shooting in York County has been treated and released from the hospital.
Trooper Paul Wise was shot Sunday evening following an attempted traffic stop. SCHP says that Wise is in good spirits and is at home resting with his family.
“I am so thankful that his issued body armor stopped the round, saving his life,”SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said. “As I said during last night’s news briefing, law enforcement is a calling, and this is why we refer to these brave men and women, like Trooper Wise, as heroes. Our law enforcement works day and night to ensure the safety and security of us all.”
The suspect, Willie Wright, was also shot and is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting and has charges pending against Wright. SCHP will charge him separately for failure to stop for a blue light and siren once he is released from the hospital.
The incident began near Mt. Gallant Road and Lexie Lane near Rock Hill around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Wise attempted to stop Wright for not wearing a seatbelt. Wright drove away from the scene and Wise followed him.
Wright traveled south on Mt. Gallant Road, turning onto India Hook Road where he ran into the gate at Camp Canaan Campground. Wright left his vehicle and began shooting at Wise. Wise exchanged gunfire, shooting Wright in return. Both were transported to area hospitals.
Wise will be placed on administrative duties once he returns to work, as per department protocol. He has been with the SC Highway Patrol since September 2016.
Wise posted a thankful message on Facebook on Monday.
