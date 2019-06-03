No sign of foul play in Killian Lakes apartment fire, officials say

Columbia Fire crews are investigating a fire at the Killian Lakes Apartments off Farrow Road in Northeast Richland County on Friday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has initially determined a fire set at an apartment complex off Farrow Road was accidental.

Investigators said there was no sign of foul play regarding a fire that happened Friday at Killian Lakes Apartments. Officials said a total of 12 apartments were impacted by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Officials were also able to determine the fire started outside of the building at or near a natural gas line.

The fire marshal’s office is working with Dominion Energy to see what the cause was.

