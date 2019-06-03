Former Tigers RB, former Gamecocks coach among candidates for 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two popular names in Palmetto State college football history will have the chance to be immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former Clemson running back CJ Spiller and former South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen are among the list of 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Spiller was a unanimous first-team All-America kick returner and the ACC Player of the Year in 2009. During his career with Clemson, Spiller set 31 records and posted 7,588 all-purpose yards, which is tops in the ACC and fourth in NCAA history.
Carlen coached at South Carolina from 1975 to 1981. While leading the Gamecocks, Carlen posted a 45-36-1 record, which places him third in the Carolina record books for most wins by a head coach. Carlen also coached at West Virginia and Texas Tech. As a head coach, Carlen recorded 13 winning seasons in 16 years and was named the 1973 National Coach of the Year.
You can see the full list of names on the ballot by clicking here.
The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be announced in January 2020.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.