Former Tigers RB, former Gamecocks coach among candidates for 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

Carlen coached at South Carolina from 1975 to 1981. While leading the Gamecocks, Carlen posted a 45-36-1 record, which places him third in the Carolina record books for most wins by a head coach. Carlen also coached at West Virginia and Texas Tech. As a head coach, Carlen recorded 13 winning seasons in 16 years and was named the 1973 National Coach of the Year.