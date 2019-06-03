First Alert Forecast: Tracking increasing storm chances this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve been waiting for some rain, keep your fingers crossed! We’re tracking increasing rain chances this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking increasing storm chances this week.
· On Tuesday, a few isolated showers and storms are possible by afternoon (20%).
· Rain chances will go up between 40% and 50% from Wednesday through early next week. Showers and storms will be isolated/scattered each afternoon and evening.
· High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a few clouds across the area. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Our weather pattern will change in a big way over the next several days. With high pressure offshore and a warm, moist flow, our rain chances will be going up. We’ll see thunderstorms as well.
On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms are possible by afternoon. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
For Wednesday and Thursday, have your umbrella handy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 40 and 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Rain chances will be pretty healthy for Friday through your weekend. Right now, rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the upper 80 and lower 90s.
We’re also keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. It has a good chance of developing into our next named system over the next couple of days as it drifts toward Mexico. We’ll keep you updated.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Not As Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.