First Alert Forecast: Pattern Change Bring Better Chance of Rain

Finally! Much Needed Rain On The Way
As I talked about a few weeks back, I saw a pattern change taking shape and it looks like its indeed on the way! A more typical summer pattern will be taking place where we’ll see daytime Highs around 90 degrees with a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A number of small disturbances will move through the state as well, this will increase rain chances on the days they come through (again, typical summer pattern)
Today, a “cold” front is moving through the state. Not much in the way of cold air, however, it will bring the temperature down a few degrees and keep us dry. Our dry conditions will not last long as High pressure will start to pump abundant moisture into the state by late Tuesday. It will become VERY HUMID and almost feeling tropical…that will be the juice needed for afternoon storms. (Watch leaving your car windows down!)
Remember, some of these afternoon storms can produce a tremendous about of rain at times. Heavy downpours could produce up to 1” of rain in a short time.
This patter looks to be here several days, at least through the end of the current long range 10 day forecast.
Weather Highlights:
- Lovely today and Tuesday with warm and dry conditions.
- Pattern change develops by Tuesday. More typical summer pattern with afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High 90
Tonight: Clear and cool! Lows Near 60 (Middle 50s possible in cooler locations)
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more humid. 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
