Fire at West Columbia apartment complex being ‘treated as suspicious,’ deputy fire chief says

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the West Columbia Fire Department are continuing to investigate a fire that took place Saturday afternoon in West Columbia.
According to West Columbia Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Solomon, the fire at Riverbanks Retreat is now being treated as “suspicious.”
At this point, the cause of the fire has not been determined. However, no residents were injured. One firefighter was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment and released on the same day.
Officials said there were 10 units that suffered significant damage and 20 residents were displaced because of the fire.
