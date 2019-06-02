Shaw Air Force Base airman dies due to health complication, officials say

“Aaron was more than just our coworker, he was our teammate and our friend,” said Maj. Jake Schillinger, the 20th CMS commander. “Each of us is feeling the hurt that comes along with such a painful loss. Aaron was the type of Airman who lit up every room he entered with his smile and positive approach to life. He carried such a presence in our squadron and his absence will not go without a great deal of anguish in the coming days, weeks and months. As you can imagine, this has been a heartbreaking week for the 20th CMS. We are grieving alongside all those who loved and cherished Aaron.”