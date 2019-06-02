SC teen who went missing in March is reported missing again, police say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia teen who was reported missing in March and located in April has been reported missing again, police confirm.
In a Facebook page on June 1, the West Columbia Police Department said Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta was reported missing on May 31.
Nazareth, 14, is described as a Hispanic girl, standing at 5′2″, weighing 95 pounds with long, black hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt with white stripes. She may also be wearing an ankle monitor.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nazareth please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
