Not a Jedi mind trick: ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill tweets support to U.S. Senate hopeful, S.C. native Jamie Harrison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg native and newly-announced U.S. Senate hopeful Jamie Harrison has a sci-fi legend in his corner, according to Twitter.
In a Twitter exchange early Sunday morning, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill responded to Harrison's "fanboy" tweet, openly showing his support for the attorney-turned-politician.
Harrison launched his superhero-themed campaign last week against longtime Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
“So...can I #FanBoy just a little??? 2 tweets in 1 week liked by @HamillHimself!!!! #JoinJaime," Harrison tweeted on June 1.
The screenshot showed Hamill liked a Harrison tweet, which read: "Hey @LindseyGrahamSC, since you don't come home enough to South Carolina, here's a trad lesson for you... SC's auto industry."
Hamill’s tweet did not mince words, responding with: “Dear Jamie - If you can #SendLindsayHome, I’ll give you a MILLION likes & you’ll be my 2nd favorite, Harrison. Your potential new #FanBoy, Mar🐫 #FORCEHimOuttaTheSenate.”
A number of people responded to Hamill’s tweet, joining in Harrison’s assumed adulation.
"I think I heard @harrisonjaime squee all the way up here in Indiana," one user wrote.
"Oh my god please keep this bromance going," another wrote.
In a sit-down interview with WIS on May 29, Harrison framed the U.S Senate race as a contest he can win:
"In this race, it’s easy to get caught in the ‘left and right’ discussion. But this is more of a discussion of what's right and what's wrong. There's a lot that is wrong that is going on now in South Carolina- but also across the country and we've got to address that. We've got to fix that."
Harrison faces an uphill battle, however, as no Democrat has won statewide office in the Palmetto State since 2006.
