‘I’ll be here every Sunday’: Midlands restaurant owner saves brunch and jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When a popular restaurant was sold in Columbia’s River District, waiters and staff found themselves unemployed.
One restaurant owner was able to save some of those jobs, and bring back a brunch that serves up many Midlands favorites. 116 Expresso Wine & Bar on state street in West Columbia closed for renovations at the end of March.
According to a sign on the door, it will reopen under new ownership and restaurant concept.
Patrick Fowler, who used to work at 116 Expresso Wine & Bar said "It was a situation when we were all leaving, it was a whole thing like a whole family was broken up."
It also left regular customers searching for a new brunch location.
“It was one of my favorite spots for a long time,” K.C Alexander, a regular customer, said.
"It kind of left a hole in the brunch community, I feel like, because it was a huge popular brunch space," Dave Shaw, owner of SakiTumi Grill & Sushi Bar said. “When it closed I just felt like a lot of us were kind of lost where are we going to get brunch.”
Two determined employees, Patrick Fowler and Alex Salcedo, who used to work at 116, had an idea to fill that void.
“They came to me initially and said why don't we start doing a brunch at SakiTumi and I was like that sounds like a great idea,” Shaw said. “So we collaborated on our menus put together a really creative menu that is influenced by some of 116's popular choices but it is our own creative menu that we put together."
The idea to bring brunch to SakiTumi, saved brunch and jobs.
“I mean it's just a good feeling, just being able to employ people, to have them be able to work here and make money, nobody likes to see anybody out of work." Shaw said.
“It's comfortable we already know how to talk to each other already, like communication is not an issue." Fowler said.
For regulars, it’s easy. Some say “I’ll be here every Sunday.”
Six people who once were employed at 116 Expresso Wine & Bar now work at SakiTumi.
