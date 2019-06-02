Fort Jackson celebrates 102nd anniversary on Saturday during Victory Week

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson is celebrating Victory Week all this week beginning with a birthday celebration on Saturday.
The fort's 102nd anniversary was held on Hilton Field on June 1.
The U.S. Army's Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and The Old Guard Drill Team performed along with local bands during the family-friendly event.
Dieter Kloeter, whose son-in-law is in the Army has a simple reason for loving the celebrations.
“I like the birthday party in Fort Jackson,” Kloeter said. “I was here last year also. And I like music, I like the people, I like the food, and I like the beer here. I love America.”
If you live near Fort Jackson, you may have heard the celebration ending with a fireworks display on Saturday evening.
And there are more events coming up. On Wednesday, the Columbia Fireflies will host Fort Jackson's soldiers and families at a baseball game at Segra Park.
On Thursday during a 'come Meet your Army tour', where visitors can see how the Army's newest soldiers train and observe a Basic Combat Training graduation.
And if you hear a loud noise near the base on Friday, don’t worry, the Army is hosting a pickup run at 6 a.m. with cannon fire. That event is not open to the public.
