FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Expect big changes to the temperatures this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is a beautiful start to the day, with comfortable humidity levels and sunny skies.
High pressure remains in control, but this ridge of high pressure is not quite as hot as the one we had to deal with last week.
Late Sunday night a front will cross the area. This front will not have any moisture with it but you will notice slightly breezy conditions in the evening.
The daytime high temperature will fall just slightly behind this, that is why high temperatures to start the work week will be in the lower 90s.
The ridge of high-pressure will shift the east, as it sits out in the Atlantic it will support showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The high will allow the showers and storms to shift around the southern part of the high, this is often referred to as the return flow. It will also support higher humidity values in the afternoon and evenings.
That means there is a better chance of showers and isolated storms across the area starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. Additionally, the temperatures will feel hotter when you factor in the humidity.
Tropical Update
A tropical wave has developed over the southern Bay of Campeche. There is currently a 60% chance of formation in the next five days.
It is not very organized but it could become more organized before slowly moving northwest towards the coast of Mexico.
It is not expected to make an impact on our forecast here in the Midlands but it may become our second named tropical system of the season.
Barry is the next name on the 2019 list of hurricane names.
Headlines
-Daytime high temperatures will reach the middle 90s.
-Temperatures will still continue about 8 to 10° above average.
-Rain chances remain limited until the middle of the workweek.
Forecast
Sunday - Sunny skies, Still Warm, Daytime highs in the middle 90s
Monday - Sunny skies, A Bit Cooler, Daytime highs in the low 90s
Tuesday - Partly Cloudy, Cooler, Highs in the Upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.