Columbia man drowns in pond while pulling boat to shore, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in a pond on Saturday night.
Coroner Gary Watts said David C. Green, 57, of Columbia, drowned while trying to get his boat back to the shore in a pond located at Bookman Loop and Monticello Road in Columbia around 8 p.m.
Green was located by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Underwater Recovery Unit in approximately 5 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy indicated the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning in the pond. The Columbia Richland Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
