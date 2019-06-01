17-year-old charged in fatal shooting on S. Lafayette Dr

Darius Therald Funches-McClam
By Jazmine Greene | May 31, 2019 at 9:01 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 9:05 PM

SUMTER , S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on S. Lafayette Dr.

Darius Therald Funches-McClam has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

Darius Therald Funches-McClam (Source: Sumter Police Department)
Police responded to a report that a person was shot yesterday around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival Nyquan Jamel Samuels, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Samuels was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland where he later died.

Based on information gathered, detectives have determined the shooting was accidental.

Funchess-McClam turning himself into law enforcement Friday afternoon and is currently housed at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

An investigation continues, and more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

