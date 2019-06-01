Woman in the Midlands join nationwide unity at shooting ranges for #NotMe Day

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Women across the country united at their local shooting ranges Saturday for #NotMe Day to show they are “empowered self-protectors” and refuse to be victims.
Women nationwide stood in solidarity with sister self-protectors to show the world they refuse to be a victim or to say Never Again to ever being a victim again.
Each participant fired three rounds to symbolize: I am empowered, I am prepared, and I will not be a victim.
“Women are tired of being the prey of violent criminals and are doing what it takes to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Carrie Lightfoot, Not Me Day organizer and founder of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters said. “Not Me Day is an opportunity for all women to join together and show the world that women refuse to be forever bound to the unequal battlefield of violence.”
Sandhill Shooting Sports, the host range for the Kershaw County TWAW chapter, is a woman-owned shooting range in Lugoff had a complementary target available for women to participate in #NotMe Day.
“As females, we are our own self protectors, we cannot really rely on anyone else to protect us because quite simply it’s not possible for us to have someone with us at all times to protect us," Sherra Scott, co-owner of Sandhill Shooting Sport said. "So as the mothers as individuals we have got to take responsibility for ourselves and our own protection. We are refusing to be a victim.”
About 15 women came out to the Sandhill Shooting Sports range for the event.
