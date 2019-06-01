USA Swimming Foundation grant helps Midlands kids get free swim and water safety lessons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greenview Dolphins Swim team and the local chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority joined together to offer free swim lessons to kids.
Their goal is to help kids in affordable housing, but the lessons are free for everyone.
This is the fourth annual swim event the Iota Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is holding, but this year every class for the rest of the summer is free, which was not the case in years past.
Thanks to a grant from the USA Swimming Foundation, kids in the community are receiving a proper swim education to not only help themselves in the water but to help save others, too.
It’s an opportunity for the youth community to learn important water safety skills, all without parents having to deal with a financial burden.
Renay Croft, whose three grandchildren live in affordable housing said: “It’s definitely a lift for me because of the fact I’d have to pay for three children to take swim lessons.”
It’s also personal for Croft because she says she does not know how to swim.
“I’m so grateful for them so they [her grandkids] can learn how to swim because now a lot of kids are drowning,” Croft said.
The free swim lessons and water safety is offered for children age 5-16.
“Every summer there are a lot of drownings and deaths that are associated with water safety so we want to make sure that all children know how to swim or at least some kind of techniques to stay afloat and to save themselves,” LaQuita Harrison with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, said.
Harrison said the lessons are open to the public, but “we just try to target those we know are less fortunate and won't be able to have those free swim lessons so they can take advantage of those opportunities.”
As a coach, Stanley McIntosh says it’s part of his mission to help everyone receive a chance to learn the proper techniques in the water that could potentially save a life.
“We’re going to basically take them through different levels of swimming from beginners swimming as far as learning to adjust to the water and we’re also going to teach the fundamentals of swimming,” Coach Stanley McIntosh, Greenview Dolphins Swim Team said. “We want to teach low-income children how to swim because of the lack of opportunity, the lack of finances to be affordable so they can swim.”
There will be six more classes held at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center this summer on June 8, June 15, Juen 22, June 29, July 13, and July 20.
While space is limited, visit the Greenview Dolphins Swim team website by clicking here to place your child on a waiting list.
