SC man accused of attacking estranged wife turns himself in, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department says a man accused of attacking his estranged wife inside of her apartment late last month has surrendered to authorities.
Police say, Jamal Theron Davis, 30, of Columbia, turned himself in on outstanding warrants of second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary.
The incident happened on May 26 around 11:30 p.m. on East Main Street where the woman says Davis allegedly kicked the door to her apartment down and punched her in the face once he was inside.
The victim also told police that he knocked her phone from her hands to prevent her from calling the police.
She was able to run from the apartment but Davis allegedly followed her and began punching her in the head and face before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the attack.
Davis is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting Bond Court.
