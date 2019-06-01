Midlands family living without air-conditioning after apartment complex fails to repair unit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the record-breaking heat this week in the Midlands, being without air conditioning is tough. A resident at Lake Shore Village apartments off Garners Ferry Road in Columbia’s southeast side of town says her unit broke Monday and she hasn’t been able to get apartment managers to fix it.
It’s coming up on five days since Anel Soriano and her family of five have heard the sound or felt the coolness of a working air conditioning unit. She told WIS her rent is paid, and she’s had to spend her own money on fans and water bottles so her husband and children don’t get overheated.
“It would feel like you’re walking into a heated sauna,” Soriano said, describing her apartment. “I have three little kids. I can’t cook dinner because it’s too hot in the house. I think it is absolutely ridiculous. My daughter, she breaks out in hives at night from the heat.”
This week, Soriano’s had to listen to a symphony of fans constantly running to try and bring the temperature in her home to a livable level. Soriano says they’ve also had to keep the lights off.
After reaching out to property management every day this week, she says they have yet to fix the air conditioning unit or offer to put her family in a hotel.
“They said that they were working on it, they have 25 other units out here without AC,” she said. “That I’m not the only one, that they’ll try to get someone to me as soon as possible.”
But tonight, the air conditioning is still broken and Soriano and her family are stuck having to improvise ways to make their apartment comfortable like a home should be.
We spoke to the property management and sent an email to the corporate email address they provided looking for answers. Corporate then had the management team call the Columbia Police Department saying they refused to fix the air conditioning if our WIS team remained inside that unit.
We complied, but I later heard from Soriano that the maintenance man left about 10 minutes after the WIS left…without fixing the air conditioning. We still have not received an official statement from corporate.
That’s right after an earlier version of this story aired, a WIS viewer from Lewis Communication company was moved to let the family have two portable air conditioning units to use in their home.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.