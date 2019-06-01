‘I’m literally in the middle of nowhere’: Lowcountry artist finds success in hometown with help of social media

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Clementia Nelson works quietly by a dirt road near his home in Varnville, South Carolina.
“I’m literally in the middle of nowhere,” Nelson said. The artist has ten times the amount of Twitter followers than there are people living in his town.
“People don’t have a sense of pride. Everybody wants to move away. If you want to be successful you have to leave the area,” he said.
Many musicians or artists leave their hometowns for bigger cities in the hopes of getting noticed. Nelson has stayed in rural South Carolina and has gotten decent of exposure. All thanks to social media.
His work embraces rural life in the state and those who call the Palmetto State home. “I feel like through my work, I have an opportunity to share the experiences of the people I grew up with to represent them on an international scale.”
He said if you want to make an impact all you need is a phone and a gift. “I’m just showing people if you put those two things together you never know what can happen.”
Recently, Nelson has been getting a lot of attention on social media for an original painting of Grammy-award-winning artist Kanye West and President Donald Trump. Nelson painted the piece after West visited the White House.
The buzz wasn’t necessarily about the art itself, but the price tag. Nelson priced this painting at a million dollars. “By setting the price at that amount hopefully it’ll give people and the young kids around a different perception of themselves. Someone from Varnville can price a painting at a million dollars and people might be interested.”
What makes something worth a million dollars? Nelson said he knows his value. His story. Everything that made him who he is. That is reflected in his work.
Nelson said this is all about helping others realize their true self-worth. Especially those in the sometimes forgotten parts of the state. “Why can’t I be worth a million dollars? Why can’t one of my paintings be worth a million dollars? To me that’s the question,” he said.
Whether it sells or not, Nelson said he isn’t going anywhere.
