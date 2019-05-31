High bacteria levels detected at Charleston area waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High bacteria levels have been detected at three Charleston area waterways.
Officials with Charleston Waterkeeper say the high levels were detected in upper James Island and Shem Creek, and in the Ashley River by Brittlebank Park.
The organization is advising people not to swim or participate in any water-based activities in those areas.
According to Charleston Waterkeeper, although it hasn’t rained in the Lowcountry, the water is warming up which is a perfect environment for bacteria growth.
Charleston Waterkeeper, a local water quality nonprofit, goes out on the water and collects samples from local waterways to test for bacteria.
According to DHEC, there is always a risk when it comes to swimming in a natural water body and you can’t know when it’s 100% safe.
Officials advise you to not go swimming right after a rain event, avoid swimming in a swallowing river, stream, or lake and never swim with an open wound.
