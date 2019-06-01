First Alert Forecast: The intense heat is taking a break for a little while!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The intense heat is taking a break for a little while! In fact, we’re tracking temperatures in the upper 80s in your extended forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few isolated showers/storms are possible for your early Friday evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s overnight.
· Expect dry conditions for your weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· Highs will be in the low 90s for most of next week. However, some upper 80s will sneak in, too.
· Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the middle to end of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a few clouds. Isolated showers/storms are possible early. Most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
This weekend, we’ll see dry conditions. On Saturday, highs will be in the low 90s. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid 90s. Humidity values will likely be low this weekend, so it won’t feel quite as hot.
A cold front will swing through the area late in the weekend. It will mainly be a dry frontal passage. However, behind the front, high pressure will build in again, changing our flow pattern. That change will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity values, too.
So, for Monday and Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, humidity levels will be low.
The humidity will start to creep up by the middle to latter part of next week. And with the daytime heating, isolated showers and storms will develop here and there. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
