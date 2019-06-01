First Alert Forecast: Carolina sunshine all weekend and less humid

Carolina Sunshine All Weekend
The cold that moved through yesterday is well off to our East and drier, slightly cooler air will be with us today. Still, it will be very warm with Highs in the 90s…just the humidity will be lower.
Another decent shot of cooler air comes in late Monday. This will be refreshing with lows in the upper 50s Tuesday morning.
A pattern change develops middle of next week as we’ll see Highs around 90 and a much better chance of late day afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- Great weekend ahead with sunshine and lower humidity
- A pattern change by next week will bring us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Clear. Lows upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 90s
