Bamberg teen will represent USA shooting at national, international competition this summer

Seventeen-year-old Alex Ahlin is quite literally a world-class athlete. He's getting ready to kick off a summer of travel with the USA skeet shooting team for both national and international competition. The national competition begins in Colorado Springs next month and in July he will make his way abroad to Italy and Germany for international competition. He went last year and said he didn’t quite hit his goals, so we asked him if he’s ready to perform under that same pressure one year later.