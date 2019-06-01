Bamberg teen will represent USA shooting at national, international competition this summer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - If you think you're a sharpshooter – we bet there's a teenager who has you beat.
Seventeen-year-old Alex Ahlin is quite literally a world-class athlete. He's getting ready to kick off a summer of travel with the USA skeet shooting team for both national and international competition. The national competition begins in Colorado Springs next month and in July he will make his way abroad to Italy and Germany for international competition. He went last year and said he didn’t quite hit his goals, so we asked him if he’s ready to perform under that same pressure one year later.
"My goal is to take gold at both world cup and world championships. So I'm going for the big,” Alex said.
Big goals for a kid, right? But I asked him about performing under pressure and he told me it’s just as much, if not more, of a mental practice than a physical one.
"I'm working really hard that's what I've put all my mind to,” Alex said. “I'll come out here six days a week and work for my goals Every time I pretend like I'm in the world championships next year."
He has a rock solid mindset. Maybe because he’s been shooting guns since he was seven years old… and has loved it every moment.
"I've always loved shooting guns. I guess it's the southern in me,” Alex said.
Alex’s Dad, Ken, said it makes him incredibly proud to see the dedication in his son.
"He was a natural when he started shooting a gun,” Ken said. “His eyes got really big and he loved it."
And now, one year since his international debut in South Korea with the national team, he easily hits 25 out of 25.
"So last year I didn't meet my goals and I was thinking like 'wow that didn't work out what did I do wrong.' It's not thinking about what you did wrong and thinking about what you can change to work with next time,” Alex said.
He’s proof that target practice makes perfect. Alex leaves for Colorado Springs next week… he’ll go to Italy and Germany after that. If you missed it on the air, Alex taught me how to shoot my first clay. That’s on our WIS Instagram page.
