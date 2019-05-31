WATCH LIVE: Day 13 of trial for SC man accused of killing his 5 children

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing his five children is now in Day 13.
Timothy Jones, Jr. is facing five counts of murder after being accused of killing his five children in 2014.
Jurors heard from Richard Frierson, a state-appointed psychiatrist who performed a competency mental evaluation on Jones. According to Dr. Frierson, Jones said he heard a “demonic voice” inside his head that told him to kill the children.
Frierson later testified he believed Jones was not suffering from schizophrenia and said the voices in Jones’ head were his own “anxious thoughts.”
Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. If found guilty, Jones would face the death penalty.
