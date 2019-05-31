Trap, Neuter, Release program causes debate regarding feral cats in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Feral cats have been a hot topic of conversation in the Midlands, and in Lexington, county council has had some conversation about dissolving their Trap, Neuter, and Release program.
Representatives from the county say nothing is in place at this point. At the last county council meeting, there was some discussion about dissolving the Trap Neuter Release ordinance, but nothing is officially on the table. The ordinance was originally put in place because animal control was receiving thousands of calls each year, just to handle feral animals.
The trap, neuter, release allows them to shift focus to other calls and puts residents in control of helping taper the growing feral population.
Oscar and Dot are two feral cats who’ve found a safe haven in Nancy Berens backyard.
“I didn’t want that chance of having a feral colony growing in my backyard and then having that problem for the whole neighborhood,” Berens said.
Berens trapped, neutered, and released 3 cats that were hanging around in a detention pond that sits behind her property. She says having the animals fixed and placing them back has actually worked to keep the stray population down in her neighborhood.
“If you put those cats back in that area, you’re not going to have more cats coming in,” Berens said. “We have 3 cats now, and they co-exist very well. They are all fixed and they’re fine. We’re not going to grow. They keep the other cats away.”
The SC Department of Natural Resources has sent a letter to the county voicing concern about releasing the cats after being fixed saying the program puts native birds and smaller animals at risk. The American Bird Conservancy called free-roaming cats “one of the world’s most harmful invasive species.”
Berens says she feeds the cats that roam near her home, so that hasn’t been an issue. She says the hardest part of creating a healthy balance with feral cats…is financial.
“Most of these people are doing this out of their own pocket,” she said. “That is really not right. I’m pretty sure that some of the shelters will help out somewhat, but they are pretty strapped too. If you don’t have the money, you can’t do it.”
Berens says with the way the ordinance is set now, the financial responsibility of purchasing or making the trap, and neutering the cats, is on the resident. That’s what she believes needs to change.
You can tell if a stray cat has been spayed or neutered by looking at its ears. During the procedure, most cats have a small tip of one ear removed to work as an indicator that they’ve been fixed. Others may have a little tattoo line near the surgery site.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.