Sumter Police investigating fatal shooting on S. Lafayette Dr

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on the 500 block of S. Lafayette Dr.
According to officials, around 2 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival Nyquan Jamel Samuels, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Samuels was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland where he later died.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker stated that Samuels’ family has been notified and an autopsy will be scheduled at MUSC in Charleston.
Detectives with Sumter Police Department are working to determine what led to the shooting and the individuals involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
