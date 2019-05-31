Special team hired to prosecute Lee Correctional murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The S.C. Department of Corrections and Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ernest F. Finney III have hired a special team to prosecute cases stemming from the murders at Lee Correctional Institution in April 2018 on May 30.
With the assistance of the S.C. Attorney General and Third Circuit Solicitor’s offices, former Circuit Judge Knox McMahon and former prosecutor Kathryn Luck Campbell will review the investigative file to decide what charges to bring in this matter.
“This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle this prosecution,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.
Earlier this month McMahon began working on the case. Campbell will join the team on Monday.
