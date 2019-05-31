RCSD investigating shooting on Briargate Circle

By Jazmine Greene | May 31, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 4:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 1000 block of Briargate Circle.

According to officials, the incident took place at 1:40 a.m. at the Economy Inn.

Deputies found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

