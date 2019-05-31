RCSD investigating shooting on Briargate Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 1000 block of Briargate Circle.
According to officials, the incident took place at 1:40 a.m. at the Economy Inn.
Deputies found a man who had been shot in the upper body.
He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
