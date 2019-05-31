Orangeburg County man charged in weekend shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place over the weekend.
Clyde Mock, II, 18, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators were notified of a shooting incident on Sunday around 7:40 p.m.
The victims reported they had been traveling in their golf cart near Lakeview Drive in Eutawville when a Toyota truck sped past at a high rate of speed.
When the truck stopped in the road, the men drove past it. However, they said the driver of the truck then fired at them twice before speeding away.
“They actually saw the flash,” lead investigator Marty Carrigg told the court.
The father of one of the victims in the cart confronted the driver of the truck when they located him and a female standing by the truck at a nearby landing.
The father told investigators that during the confrontation, the man admitted to shooting at the golf cart, stating “if he wanted to kill them, he could’ve,” according to the report.
After facing the father, the driver of the truck and his companion got back into the vehicle and sped off. As they did, a cell phone fell from the truck and was collected by the victims to turn over to investigators.
During a hearing on Thursday, Mock’s bond was set at $260,000.
