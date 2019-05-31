Mobile home fire kills 82-year-old woman, 2 animals in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire at a mobile home in Sumter County has claimed the lives of an 82-year-old woman and two animals.
The incident took place on Browning Ridge Drive around 1:30 p.m.
According to officials, the fire was confined to a single room. When crews arrived there was light smoke coming from a window.
The deceased has been identified as Betty Garris. An autopsy has been scheduled.
No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
