Missing Houston girl’s body is in Arkansas, according to stepfather

(KSLA) - Authorities in Southwest Arkansas are searching for the body of Maleah Davis after the missing four-year-old’s stepfather allegedly confessed Friday morning that the four-year-old is dead.
According to CBS affiliate KHOU, Derion Vence told a community activist in Houston known as Quanell X that he dumped her body along a road in Arkansas.
Houston police told KHOU 11 that they are investigating this claim.
Hempstead County officials are searching for the body alongside I-30. Sheriff James Singleton told KHOU that officers are looking for a trash bag that might contain the body. The search began in the town of Hope and moved to Fulton when deputies received reports of a discarded bag on the side of the road.
Texas EquuSearch, a volunteer horse mounted search team for lost and missing persons, is sending its director Tim Miller to Arkansas on a private fight to help search for the child’s body.
Vence is charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the 4-year-old’s disappearance a month ago.
Authorities say they do not believe Maleah is alive, but are still trying to find her body.
Quanell X, a human and civil rights leader, says he is no longer working with Brittany Bowens, Maleah’s mother. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s disappearance but Quanell says Bowens knows what happened to Maleah.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
