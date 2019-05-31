Lexington Police arrest CVS armed robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police with Lexington County have arrested the suspect connected to the armed robbery of a CVS on May 2nd.
According to a tweet from Lexington Police Department, Shemar Khalee Payne, 18, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by Columbia Police.
Payne is facing charges of armed robbery, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of kidnapping.
At approximately 2:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on the 5600 block of Sunset Blvd. for an armed robbery that had just occurred.
When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who stated that a black male entered the store and presented a handgun along with a note demanding a list of prescription medications to be given to him.
During the incident, he stole several of the store employee’s mobile phones before fleeing the scene with multiple prescription medications in a white KIA Optima that was being driven by an unknown accomplice.
Officers found the victims’ mobile phones had been discarded nearby the scene and the white KIA Optima was found a short time later in in the City of Columbia. The vehicle had been stolen prior to being used in this incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.