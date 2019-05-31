Officials: Juvenile in stolen car causes 3-car crash

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A 12-year-old stole her foster parents’ car from their Pine Ridge residence and took it for a ride, causing an accident Friday morning, officials say.
Pine Ridge Police Department issued a bolo for the area, but not long after, they were notified of a crash in Cayce at 12th Street and Knox Abbott Drive involving the car they had issued a bolo for earlier.
The juvenile attempted to make a left turn from the outside lane onto 12 Street from Knox Abbott Drive, crossing several lanes and causing a crash involving two other cars. The juvenile was driving a Prius and the other cars involved were a black Chevy Volt and a gray pick up truck.
No serious injuries were reported but the juvenile was taken to Lexington Medical Center to be checked out. Charges are possible but it is not known if any will be filed. It is unclear on what caused the juvenile to steal the car from her foster parents.
