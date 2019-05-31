Incident report: ‘Playfighting’ possible cause behind altercation at Ridge View High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New details have emerged following an altercation between a teacher and student at Ridge View High School that ended with both being arrested.
According to the incident report, the teacher told the Richland County deputy the student and some of his friends came into the classroom. The teacher, identified as Karon Wilson, Jr., was pushed against the whiteboard by the student when he wasn’t looking, according to the report. Shortly after Wilson told the student not to do it again, the student pushed him again.
Wilson told the deputy, “I guess they like to playfight” and they went into “playfight mode.” During the preliminary scuffle, Wilson said he was hit in the forehead, which was when he turned around and began to defend himself. Wilson told the deputy “he wasn’t going to just allow [the student] to hit him.”
From that point, the two began to wrestle as students entered and left the room before security was called.
Wilson, 38, and the 15-year-old student were each charged with third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace.
Wilson resigned one day after the altercation.
