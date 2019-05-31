Gaston man accused of firing shots at marked patrol vehicle

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Gaston man has been accused of firing shots at marked patrol vehicle with a deputy inside by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Aaron Franklin Lyn Aycock, 19, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.
“After reviewing the evidence and the information gathered during interviews, we believe Aycock fired multiple shots at a marked unit as it approached a home on Casa Dell Road in Gaston early Sunday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy, who was not injured, was in the area to conduct a property check. No rounds struck the vehicle but the deputy said he saw bullets hit the ground right in front of his car.”
Aycock admitted to shooting toward the vehicle but told deputies it was in response to someone shooting at his home.
Investigators arrested Aycock Thursday afternoon without incident. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.